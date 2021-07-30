The San Diego Padres acquired right-handed reliever Daniel Hudson from the Washington Nationals, it was announced.

The Nationals are getting right-handed pitcher Mason Thompson and shortstop Jordy Barley in return. Both are in the minors.

Hudson is currently on the COVID-19 injured list. He's 4-1 with a 2.20 ERA in 31 appearances this season.

He was activated earlier this month from the injured list after recovering from right elbow inflammation.

The 34-year-old Hudson does have a history of injuries, including two Tommy John surgeries between 2012 and 2013 while with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

He joined the Nationals in a midseason trade with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2019 and recorded the final three outs in Game 7 of the World Series a few months later.

Information from The Associated Press contributed to this report.