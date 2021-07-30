Jeff Passan and Buster Olney break down Craig Kimbrel being traded to the White Sox and how he will fit with Liam Hendriks. (2:26)

The Chicago White Sox have agreed to acquire All-Star closer Craig Kimbrel from the Chicago Cubs before the trade deadline, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan on Friday.

In return, the Cubs are getting second baseman Nick Madrigal and right-hander Codi Heuer, sources told ESPN.

The White Sox, who lead the AL Central, were looking for bullpen help, and they now have it with Kimbrel and Liam Hendriks.

Kimbrel, 33, has 23 saves this season for the Cubs with an 0.49 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 36⅔ innings. Overall, he has 371 career saves with the Cubs, Red Sox, Padres and Braves over his 12 major league seasons.

"We viewed Craig as the premier relief pitcher available at this trade deadline, and so we knew the cost would be steep in terms of parting with young talent," White sox general manager Rick Hahn said in a statement. "But we recognize the special opportunity that currently exists and our team, our clubhouse and our fans deserve to know we will do everything we can to reach the postseason and win meaningful games in October."

Madrigal tore his right hamstring and early June and is out for the season following surgery. He's targeted to be the Cubs' starting second baseman next season. He was hitting .305 when he was injured. Madrigal also won a minor league Gold Glove award in 2019.

Heuer, a 25-year-old right-hander, is 4-1 this season for the White Sox out of the bullpen. He's appeared in 40 games. Last season, his first in the big leagues, he was 3-0 with a save and a 1.52 ERA in 21 appearances.

The White Sox entered Friday with an eight-game lead over division rival Cleveland. The Cubs are fourth in the NL Central and entering a rebuild.

The White Sox had already addressed the loss of Madrigal by acquiring slugging second baseman Cesar Hernandez from the Cleveland Indians on Thursday.

Information from The Associated Press is included in this report.