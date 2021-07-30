The Philadelphia Phillies are making their move, finalizing a deal to get starting pitcher Kyle Gibson and reliever Ian Kennedy from the Texas Rangers, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan.

In return, the Rangers will get Spencer Howard and two other prospects, sources told ESPN.

Gibson, a 33-year-old right-hander, is 6-3 with a 2.87 ERA and 94 strikeouts this season. He joined the Rangers in 2020 after spending his first seven MLB seasons with the Twins.

Overall, he has a 75-77 record with a 4.42 ERA and 997 strikeouts.

Kennedy, a 36-year-old right-hander, had 16 saves in his first season with the Rangers. Primarily a starter for most of his career, he moved to the bullpen as a closer with the Royals in 2019 and tallied 30 saves.

