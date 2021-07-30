The Atlanta Braves have bolstered their lineup by acquiring slugger Jorge Soler from Kansas City in exchange for right-hander Kasey Kalich, the team announced Friday.

The deal comes hours after the Braves added fellow outfielder Adam Duvall in a trade with the Miami Marlins for catcher Alex Jackson.

Soler is batting .201 with seven home runs and 18 RBIs. The 29-year-old has failed in the past two seasons to match his breakout 2019 season, when he played all 162 games and hit a Royals club-record 48 homers, but will still provide a strong right-handed power bat to the Braves' lineup.

The Braves needed to revamp their outfield as they attempt to remain in the hunt for a fourth consecutive NL East title. Atlanta suffered a severe blow to its playoff hopes when it lost Ronald Acuna Jr. to a season-ending knee injury on July 10.

In a separate trade, Atlanta also acquired pitcher Richard Rodriguez from the Pittsburgh Pirates for two minor leaguers.