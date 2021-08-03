The Toronto Blue Jays placed infielder Cavan Biggio on the 10-day injured list with mid-back tightness.

Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said Biggio has been bothered by the back issue all season, but said he is hopeful the stint won't be longer than the minimum.

Biggio, 26, went 0-for-3 with a walk in Monday night's 5-2 loss in 10 innings. He is batting .215 with seven homers and 26 RBIs this season.

In a corresponding move, outfielder Corey Dickerson was activated from the IL and started in Tuesday night's game against the Cleveland Indians. Dickerson was sixth in the lineup as the designated hitter.