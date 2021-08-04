Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon will have season-ending surgery to repair a right hip impingement, the team announced Wednesday.

Rendon was placed on the injured list for the third time this season on July 6.

He struggled with injuries and inconsistent production at the plate throughout the second season of a seven-year, $245 million contract he signed as a free agent to join the Angels after winning the World Series in a career year with Washington in 2019.

The slugger played in just 58 games this season, batting a career-low .240 with six home runs -- just three since May 3 -- and 34 RBIs. He was 11-for-47 with two home runs in his final 13 games before his latest injury.

Rendon missed 11 games in April with a groin strain. He missed nine games in May with a bruise after fouling a ball off his left knee.