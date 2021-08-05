Boston Red Sox broadcaster Jerry Remy announced Wednesday that he would be taking a leave of absence from the NESN booth to receive treatment for lung cancer.

Remy, who has been treated for lung cancer in the past, addressed Red Sox fans in a statement, saying in part, "As I've done before and will continue to do so, I will battle this with everything I have.

"I am so grateful for the support from NESN, the Red Sox and all of you. I hope that I'll be rejoining you in your living rooms soon."

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said the team dedicated Wednesday night's 4-1 win over the Detroit Tigers to Remy.

"Before the game, he texted me to go get them today," Cora said. "I told him we would and that we would be fighting alongside him every day. We all know how much he means to this franchise and this fanbase, and we'll all be grinding this out with him."

Remy, 68, played second base for the Red Sox from 1978 to 1984 and joined the NESN booth in 1988.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.