CHICAGO -- The Commission on Chicago Landmarks unanimously voted Thursday to approve the Cubs' plans to build a two-story sportsbook adjacent to Wrigley Field.

The addition will take at least a year to build, sources told ESPN. It will be open to the public before, during and after games, and while fans will be able to enter Wrigley Field from inside the sportsbook, they won't be required to be attending the game to make bets inside.

"With this approval by the Chicago Landmarks Commission, we are excited to realize the potential envisioned by the State of Illinois to bring revenue, jobs and an exciting amenity to our fans," the Cubs said in a statement. "This sportsbook will play a huge role in helping to create economic impact through job creation, wages, investments and revenue for the City, State and County at a time when new sources of revenue are needed to fund infrastructure projects and education."

A planned sportsbook outside Wrigley Field will be accessible to fans attending Cubs games or other walk-up bettors. Courtesy Gensler

The sportsbook will be located outside the southeast corner of the stadium and will be open year-round.

"While the game of baseball has largely been the same for the last 150 years, the fans have changed. The way they consume baseball is different through emerging technology and content platforms," the Cubs said in their statement. "Sports wagering is becoming a big part of that change and this sportsbook will allow us to connect fans to the game in new ways."

The Cubs entered a multiyear agreement with DraftKings in 2020 with plans for the two to open one of the first betting venues at a professional sports stadium.