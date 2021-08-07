The New York Yankees have placed closer Aroldis Chapman on the 10-day injured list with left elbow inflammation.

The IL move, retroactive to Friday, comes after Chapman allowed two baserunners in the ninth inning Thursday before closing out a win over the Seattle Mariners for his 23rd save in 27 opportunities. Chapman didn't get into the game Friday night, when the Yankees used nine pitchers in a 3-2, 11-inning win over the Mariners.

Chapman, who made his seventh All-Star Game this season, is 5-3 in 43 appearances in 2021 with a 3.63 ERA, which would be a career worst. He had lost his closer's job after allowing three runs on July 4 in the first game of a doubleheader against the New York Mets and had a 10.80 ERA in 15 appearances before returning to closing July 20 against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Since regaining his closer's job, the 33-year-old Chapman has converted seven straight saves and has a 1.13 ERA in eight appearances.

In a corresponding move, the Yankees recalled right-hander Nick Nelson from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Nelson is 0-2 with a 9.45 ERA in 10 appearances (2 starts) for New York this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.