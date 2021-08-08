Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman was removed from Saturday night's game against the Washington Nationals because of an upper respiratory infection, the team said.

Freeman was removed as a precaution, according to the Braves.

He flied out to center in the first inning but didn't take the field in the top of the second. Austin Riley, who was playing third base, took over at first, while Ehire Adrianza replaced Freeman in the lineup and played third base.

Freeman is batting .296 with 24 home runs and 63 RBIs.