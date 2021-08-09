The Colorado Rockies say that a fan did not yell racial slurs during Sunday's game against the Miami Marlins and that the man instead was shouting at the team's mascot.

The Rockies said Sunday that they were "disgusted" at what was widely believed to be a racial slur directed at Miami's Lewis Brinson, who is Black. But the organization told ESPN on Monday that the fan was shouting at Dinger, the team's dinosaur-themed mascot.

A source confirmed to ESPN that the Rockies reached out and spoke to the fan as part of the team's investigation of the incident. The Rockies also contacted another fan sitting near the man, who also told the team that the man was shouting "Dinger," according to the source.

The Rockies said Monday that a fan was shouting to draw the attention of the team's dinosaur-themed mascot Dinger on Sunday and not yelling a racial slur at the Marlins' Lewis Brinson. Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Denver-based television station 9News first reported Monday that the Rockies had concluded their investigation into Sunday's incident.

The man's shouts were picked up by both teams' broadcasts, although the Bally Sports Florida broadcast was clearer than Colorado's because Rockies broadcaster Drew Goodman was talking at the time.

Nobody on the field, including Brinson, reacted to the shouts.

Marlins spokesman Jason Latimer told The Associated Press via text message on Sunday that "neither Lewis, nor any other Marlins on the field or in the dugout, heard what was shouted."

Fans had started to fill the lower deck of the stadium in the late innings, moving closer for a postgame concert that was part of a Faith Day celebration.

ESPN's Jesse Rogers and The Associated Press contributed to this report.