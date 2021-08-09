New York Yankees shortstop Gleyber Torres was placed on the injured list Monday after an MRI revealed a left thumb sprain, the team announced.

New York manager Aaron Boone, speaking before the Yankees opened a road series vs. the Kansas City Royals, said he believed the club received some "good news" in that he only expected Torres to be out 10-20 days.

The timing is not great for Torres, who had been heating up alongside his surging teammates. He went 3-for-4 in Sunday's series finale vs. the Seattle Mariners, and has three home runs and 13 RBIs since the club returned from the All-Star break. The Yankees lost Sunday to Seattle, 2-0, but took three of four in that series and had won eight of the last 10 headed into Monday's game.

"I think we were concerned that it was going to be more serious," Boone said. "Realistically, we'll have a better idea in the next couple of days. I think we were kind of expecting the worst."

Boone also told reporters that Torres, who did not make the trip with the club to Kansas City, would soon see a specialist.

In the fourth inning on Sunday, Torres slid into second back on a steal attempt, injuring the finger. Boone said after the game that Torres' condition worsened as the day went on.

New York is already without another mainstay on the left side of the infield, in third baseman Gio Urshela. He has a strained left hamstring, but took defensive drills and ran the bases on Sunday before the road trip. He could be activated on Wednesday.

It has been a puzzling year for Torres, like many Yankees, who have scuffled through most of the season. The two-time All-Star, who hit 38 home runs in 2019, has only six this season and didn't hit his first until May 9.

The Yankees also optioned right-handed pitcher Luis Gil to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre while recalling right-handed pitcher Nick Nelson. To fill Torres' roster spot, the club selected the contract of infielder Andrew Velasquez from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.