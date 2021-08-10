The first-place Philadelphia Phillies placed first baseman Rhys Hoskins on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a left groin strain.

The move was made retroactive to Saturday.

Hoskins, who leads the Phillies with 24 home runs and 68 RBIs this season, has missed the surging Phillies' past three games with the injury.

The Phillies have won eight straight games, including a weekend sweep of the New York Mets, to take over first place in the National League East.

Brad Miller started at first base in the three games against the Mets and again will man the position in Tuesday's series opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citizens Bank Park.

The Phillies recalled outfielder Mickey Moniak from Triple-A Lehigh Valley in a corresponding move Tuesday.