Detroit Tigers outfielders Derek Hill and Akil Baddoo were placed on the injured list Wednesday after their frightening collision while chasing a fly ball Tuesday night in Baltimore.

Hill was placed on the 10-day IL with a bruised rib cage, and Baddoo was placed on the seven-day concussion IL.

Hill and Baddoo both took off after Anthony Santander's drive to left-center field in the eighth inning. Each player reached for the ball -- and then they collided, sending Baddoo's cap flying.

"It was a nasty collision. It was a ball hit probably in the perfect spot for both guys to be going full speed, and both with a chance to catch it,'' Detroit manager A.J. Hinch said following his team's 9-4 win. "You don't see it a lot at this level. When you see them, they're nasty.''

Hill did make the catch, but both outfielders left the game, able to walk off the field after a short delay.

The Tigers recalled infielders Zach Short and Renato Nunez from Triple-A Toledo in corresponding moves Wednesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.