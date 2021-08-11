Los Angeles Dodgers star outfielder Mookie Betts has been placed on the injured list with a right hip injury, manager Dave Roberts said Wednesday.

Roberts said Betts would fly back to Los Angeles from Philadelphia and meet with doctors on Thursday.

"We're going to have some more experts chime in to try to figure this thing out," Roberts told reporters.

Betts left Friday's game against the Los Angeles Angels in the sixth inning because of right hip discomfort. He played Saturday and then sat out Sunday. He was a late scratch from the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies.

"Hopefully with some rest, he'll respond well," Roberts said.

Betts, the 2018 American League MVP with Boston, is batting .277 with 17 home runs and 44 RBIs in 87 games for the defending World Series champions. Last season, he signed a 12-year, $365 million contract with the Dodgers through 2032.

Relief pitcher Edwin Uceta will be reinstated from the injured list to take Betts' place on the active roster.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.