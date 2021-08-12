J.T. Realmuto is sidelined after taking back-to-back Max Muncy foul balls off his catcher mask in the first inning. (0:56)

Realmuto exits game after back-to-back foul balls go off his catcher mask (0:56)

PHILADELPHIA -- Phillies All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto left in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers after he took a foul tip to his mask Wednesday night.

Realmuto was checked on by team trainers but stayed in the game to catch the rest of the first. Andrew Knapp pinch-hit for Realmuto in the first and stayed in the game to catch.

There was no immediate update on Realmuto's condition.

Realmuto is batting .268 with 13 home runs and 52 RBI in 92 games and played a key role in leading the Phillies into first place in the NL East. He hit a solo home run for the National League in the All-Star Game last month.