Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Corbin Burnes tied a major league record by striking out 10 consecutive batters during Wednesday night's start against the Chicago Cubs.

Burnes' record-tying strikeout came in the bottom of the fifth inning, when Cubs first baseman Frank Schwindel whiffed on an 88 mph slider at Chicago's Wrigley Field. Third baseman Matt Duffy broke the string on the very next pitch by singling to right field on a first-pitch fastball.

All 10 of Burnes' strikeouts came on swinging third strikes. The 26-year-old Burnes fanned the side in the second, third and fourth innings to set a Brewers team record at nine straight, before striking out Schwindel to lead off the fifth.

The Brewers led 8-0 when Burnes matched the mark.

Burnes shares the record with Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola, who pulled the feat against the New York Mets in June, and Hall of Famer Tom Seaver, who set the mark against the San Diego Padres in 1970.

Burnes entered the night tied for 10th in the majors with 157 strikeouts.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.