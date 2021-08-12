Baltimore Orioles first baseman Chris Davis has announced his retirement from baseball following hip surgery that ended his season in May.

"After an extended time dealing with my injury and recent hip surgery, I informed the Orioles about my decision to retire effective today," Davis said in a statement released by the team. "... Thank you all for the many memories that I will cherish forever."

Davis underwent surgery in May to repair the labrum in his left hip. The 35-year-old had not played since Baltimore's spring training opener in February.

"The Orioles support Chris Davis as he retires from baseball today," the team said in a statement. "We thank Chris for his 11 years of service to the club, to Orioles fans, and to the Baltimore community."

Davis was an All-Star and finished third in the American League MVP voting in 2013, when he led the league with 53 home runs and 138 RBIs. Two years later, he hit another 47 homers.

He hit .168 in 2018 -- the lowest for a player qualifying for the batting title -- endured an 0-for-54 streak in 2019 and hit .115 with zero home runs and one RBI over 55 at-bats last year while twice landing on the injured list with left knee ailments.

Davis was under contract for one more season on the seven-year, $161 million deal he signed in 2016.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.