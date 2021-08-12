Corbin Burnes ties the MLB record with 10 straight strikeouts as he finishes with 15 vs. the Cubs. (2:00)

CHICAGO -- The Cubs placed right-hander Jake Arrieta on unconditional release waivers on Thursday, one day after he gave up seven runs and eight hits in the first inning of a 10-0 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.

"He was struggling," president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said. "Not getting deep into starts. We've been patient and tried to get through it and hopefully he (would) come out the other side and pitch better. We weren't there."

Arrieta is 5-11 with a 6.88 ERA in his second stint with the Cubs. He pitched for them previously, from 2013-2017, winning the Cy Young award in 2015 and helping the Cubs to a World Series title in 2016. But his ERA has gone up for six straight seasons including three with the Philadelphia Phillies.

"Early on in the season, his stuff was a little sharper," Hoyer said. "Over time things tapered back a bit, whether that was some injury issues or age or whatever. He did everything he could do to succeed."

Since May 19 until his release, Arrieta's ERA was 9.00. Wednesday wasn't even his worst start against the Brewers this season. That came in Milwaukee on June 30 after being staked to a 7-0, first inning lead. Arrieta lasted just 1⅔ innings as the Brewers scored 15 unanswered runs in a win which would help make the Cubs decide to be sellers at the trade deadline.

Hoyer chose to remember the good times with Arrieta, when he was as dominant as any pitcher in the game. He was 22-6 with a 1.77 ERA the year he won the Cy Young award.

"Nothing that happened on the mound last night or other nights in any way diminishes his role in club history," Hoyer stated. "You could say he's one of the more influential people in the history of the franchise."

Arrieta had signed a one year, $6 million deal with the Cubs for 2021.

The Cubs also placed catcher Willson Contreras on the 10-day injured list with a right knee injury which worsened while doing blocking drills. The team called up pitcher Ryan Meisinger and catcher Austin Romine from Triple-A Iowa to take the place of Contreras and Arrieta on the roster. Left-hander Kyle Ryan was also designated for assignment.

The Cubs have lost seven in a row and are 2-13 since the All-Star break when they traded Anthony Rizzo, Javy Baez and Kris Bryant. On Wednesday, they struck out 10 straight times against Brewers starter Corbin Burnes, allowing him to tie a major league record. Hoyer insisted this version of the Cubs won't be the team that heads into next season.

"I don't think you can connect what happens here, over the next two months, with going forward," he said. "Right now, we're playing a bit shorthanded. We traded a lot of guys away."