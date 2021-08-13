The Field of Dreams game was delayed but not denied. The Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees met for the rescheduled event in MLB's first-ever game in Iowa on Thursday.
Kevin Costner, who starred as Ray Kinsella in the 1989 film, made the trip to Dyersville, Iowa, as he led the players through the cornfield and onto the field. The pregame intro was a tribute to an iconic scene from the film.
"Is this heaven?" Costner asked. "Yes, it is."
Jose Abreu hit a shot over the fence and into the cornfield for the game's first homer
The 8,000-capacity temporary ballpark is located next to the Field of Dreams movie site.