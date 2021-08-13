The St. Louis Cardinals are getting their ace back, as right-hander Jack Flaherty has been activated from the 60-day injured list to start Friday's game against the Kansas City Royals.

Flaherty has not pitched since suffering a left oblique strain at the end of May. The 25-year-old is 8-1 this season with a 2.90 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 62 innings.

The Cardinals also placed left-hander Wade LeBlanc on the 10-day injured list with a left elbow injury. LeBlanc pitched only two innings in Thursday's win over the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing three runs.

LeBlanc, 37, has a 3.61 ERA in 12 appearances (eight starts) for the Cardinals after starting the season with the Baltimore Orioles.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.