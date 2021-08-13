CHICAGO -- Chicago White Sox starter Carlos Rodon will continue on a prescribed schedule of rest after tests on his shoulder did not reveal a significant injury, according to the team.

Rodon, 28, was placed on the 10-day injured list earlier this week with left shoulder fatigue. He has been a huge part of the team's success this season after missing much of the past two years due to injuries.

"It's a huge innings jump from zero to 140 innings pitched, to 160 inning pitched, and these situations require monitoring to assure the health of the player now and in the future," Rodon's agent, Scott Boras, told ESPN in a text on Friday. "Rick (Hahn) and I are in communication and the White Sox are doing an excellent job of managing his innings and allowing for Carlos to be optimal in (the) upcoming playoffs."

Rodon is 9-5 with a 2.38 ERA in 109.2 innings pitched this season. He's on pace to throw more innings than in any year since 2016. Tommy John surgery limited him to just 42 innings over the past two seasons before this one.

"Carlos is healthy and his recent outing against the Cubs certainly illustrates his extraordinary skill level," Boras said. "Unlike pitchers who had a 50-plus-innings foundation built in 2020 Carlos is starting from zero."

Rodon struck out 11 over five innings in his last start before reporting some soreness in his shoulder.

Manager Tony La Russa wasn't sure if Rodon would immediately be available when his 10 days on the injured list are up, but the team is confident rest will take care of his shoulder fatigue.