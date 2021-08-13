The San Francisco Giants and shortstop Brandon Crawford have agreed to a two-year, $32 million contract extension, the team announced Friday.

The extension, which has a base salary of $16 million for each season, runs through the 2023 season.

Crawford's reliable play in the infield and his offense are big reasons the Giants have the best record in the majors and lead the talented NL West in a year they have surprised the reigning World Series champion Dodgers and San Diego.

Crawford is batting a career-best .296 with 19 home runs, 21 doubles, a triple and 69 RBI. He earned his third All-Star selection this summer and is a three-time Gold Glove recipient.

He is in the final season of a $75 million, six-year contract signed in November 2015. He is earning $15 million this season.

The Bay Area native is the franchise's all-time leader in games played at shortstop, surpassing Hall of Famer Travis Jackson earlier this season.

In his 11th season with San Francisco, Crawford was part of the 2012 and '14 World Series championship teams. He won Gold Gloves from 2015-17 and a Silver Slugger award in 2015.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.