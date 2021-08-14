Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Julio Urias, tied for the major league lead in wins, was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a left calf contusion.

The team recalled utilityman Zach McKinstry in a corresponding move.

Urias was hit by a pitch on his left calf Friday night, but went on to pitch two more innings in Los Angeles' 6-5 win over the New York Mets.

He allowed two hits in five scoreless innings but a collapse by the bullpen cost him a chance at becoming the first 14-game winner in baseball.

He struck out five, walked two and remained tied with Chicago Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks for the major league lead in wins.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.