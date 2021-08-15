Toronto Blue Jays center fielder George Springer is day-to-day after suffering a mild left ankle sprain during Saturday night's 9-3 loss the Seattle Mariners, manager Charlie Montoyo said.

X-rays on Springer's ankle were negative, according to Montoyo.

"That was a scary moment for the whole team," Montoyo said. "It's George Springer."

Springer hurt his ankle while attempting to catch Ty France's leadoff triple off the top of the wall in right-center in the seventh inning. He landed hard and immediately grabbed his ankle.

Springer limped off the field to a round of applause after being relentlessly booed in the series.

Springer, who has been hampered by injuries in his first year with Toronto, was upbeat about his chance for a quick return to the lineup, according to Montoyo.

"He came to my office saying, 'I'll be all right,''' Montoyo said. "That made me feel a lot better when he said that.''

Springer is batting .269 with 16 homers and 35 RBIs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.