The San Diego Padres, in need of pitching reinforcements as they try to hang on to their wild-card lead, have signed right-hander Jake Arrieta to a minor league contract.

Arrieta, 35, is expected to be added to the major league roster on Wednesday to make a start against the Colorado Rockies in Denver.

Arrieta was released by the Chicago Cubs last week after he was 5-11 with a 6.88 ERA this season in his second stint with the franchise.

The Padres placed Yu Darvish on the 10-day injured list Sunday with lower back tightness. San Diego also is without starting pitcher Chris Paddack, who was placed on the injured list July 31 with an oblique strain.

San Diego (67-53) enters Monday's game against Colorado with a 2½-game lead over the Cincinnati Reds for the second wild-card spot in the National League.

Arrieta was the NL Cy Young Award winner with Chicago in 2015 and helped the Cubs win the 2016 World Series, their first championship since 1908. He went 68-31 with a 2.73 ERA in 128 starts over five years and threw two no-hitters during his first stint with the team.

He then signed a three-year, $75 million contract with Philadelphia in free agency and went 22-23 with a 4.36 ERA in 64 starts with the Phillies. He had a 4-4 record and a 5.08 ERA in nine starts during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.