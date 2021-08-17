After the Yankees come back to take the lead in the ninth, Tim Anderson hits a walk-off home run for the White Sox in the MLB's first "Field of Dreams" game. (1:34)

The Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds will meet in the 2022 edition of Major League Baseball's "Field of Dreams" game in Dyersville, Iowa, according to multiple reports.

This year's inaugural game featured the Yankees and White Sox playing among the cornfields, with Tim Anderson winning it for Chicago on a walk-off two-run homer into the cornstalks beyond the outfield fence.

The made-from-scratch stadium -- built to hold about 8,000 fans -- was placed next to the actual diamond where the 1989 movie starring Kevin Costner was shot outside the town of Dyersville, population 4,000. Costner came back for the game and started the evening by slowly walking out of the corn rows -- like Shoeless Joe Jackson and his ghost-like teammates did in the film -- before turning to watch the players do the same for their made-for-TV pregame introductions.

The event was delayed by one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Commissioner Rob Manfred said MLB would stage the game again in August 2022, with the teams to be announced.

