Cole Hamels went on the 60-day IL with an unspecified injury on Monday, effectively ending his season with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 37-year-old lefty signed a one-year deal less than two weeks ago.

He missed nearly all of the 2020 season with a shoulder injury, pitching only 3 1/3 innings in one start on an $18 million, one-year deal with the Atlanta Braves.

"Right now we're just sad for Cole,'' Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "He did everything he could to get back on a major league team and unfortunately it didn't happen.''

In better news for the Dodgers, left-hander Clayton Kershaw, who has been sidelined with left elbow inflammation, played catch for the first time and will do so again this week. How his arm responds will determine how aggressive he can be going forward.

"The best-case scenario is he's making a couple starts in September,'' Roberts said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.