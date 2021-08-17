The New York Yankees have activated catcher Gary Sanchez and left-hander Jordan Montgomery from the COVID-19 injured list on Tuesday.

Both will start Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Boston Red Sox.

Sanchez, hitting seventh in the lineup, is batting .216 with 17 homers and 39 RBIs in 84 games this season. He was placed on the COVID-19 injured list on Aug. 5.

Montgomery is 4-5 with a 3.69 ERA. He has made three starts against the Red Sox this season, earning two losses and a no-decision despite posting a 3.06 ERA in those outings.