Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a sprained left knee.

Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo, speaking to reporters before Toronto played the Washington Nationals, was unsure of any type of timeline for Springer to rehabilitate and return, though Montoyo said he hoped he could play before the regular season ends. The move is retroactive to Sunday.

On Saturday, Springer left a road loss to the Seattle Mariners in the seventh inning when he collided with the outfield wall trying to make a catch. It only added to a season of frustration for the 31-year-old, who landed on the injured list two other times in his first season with the Blue Jays.

All that said, when healthy, Springer has provided the boost Toronto was hoping for when they signed him as a free agent last offseason. He has played in just 49 games, but is hitting .269 with 16 home runs and 35 RBIs.

Corey Dickerson figures to see his playing time increase in the outfield with Springer out. In Sunday's series-ending win over Seattle, Dickerson, who started in center field, scored three runs, finishing with two hits and an RBI.

To fill the roster spot, Toronto recalled infielder Otto Lopez from Triple-A Buffalo.