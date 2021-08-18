CHICAGO -- Oakland Athletics ace Chris Bassitt was carted off the field in the second inning of Tuesday night's game against the Chicago White Sox after being hit in the head by a line drive.

Bassitt was "conscious and aware," the A's said in a tweet, adding that he was being taken to a local hospital.

Bassitt, 32, immediately fell to the ground after being struck by the ball, which came off White Sox center fielder Brian Goodwin's bat at 100.1 mph.

Teammates as well as the A's training staff rushed to his aid at the mound, where Bassitt remained down for several minutes. He was helped onto a golf cart and taken off the field.

Bassitt, who is 12-3 with a 3.06 ERA this season, was replaced by reliever Burch Smith.