Oakland Athletics ace Chris Bassitt suffered a right cheek fracture that will require surgery when he was struck in the head by a line drive during Tuesday's game, the team said in a release Wednesday.

Along with a displaced tripod fracture in his right cheek, Bassitt received stitches for two facial lacerations. The Athletics said Bassitt's vision is normal and that no other eye or head injuries were found. He was released from a Chicago hospital Tuesday night.

"We are grateful to the White Sox, their medical staff, and the doctors and nurses at Rush [University Medical Center] for their excellent care," the Athletics said in the release. "We'll have more information on Chris as it becomes available."

Bassitt was carted off the field in the second inning after he was hit by a ball that came off the bat of Chicago White Sox center fielder Brian Goodwin at 100.1 mph. Athletics manager Bob Melvin said Bassitt never lost consciousness.

Bassitt's agents at Meister Sports released a statement thanking everyone for their "unbelievable outpouring of love and support" after the injury.

"Chris will be better than ever and back to doing what he loves soon, and thanks everyone for their prayers and support," the statement read. "Things like this remind us that in most ways we are of one heart and one mind."

Bassitt, 32, is 12-4 with a 3.22 ERA this season and earned his first All-Star selection. The Athletics are tied for the two American League wild-card spots with the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox.