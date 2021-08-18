Anthony Rizzo is back in the New York Yankees' lineup after a bout with COVID-19, and closer Aroldis Chapman was also activated prior to Wednesday's series finale against the Boston Red Sox.

Rizzo, acquired in a trade with the Chicago Cubs on July 29, is starting at first base and batting second. The three-time All-Star had been sidelined since Aug. 8 after testing positive for the coronavirus.

"Excited obviously to have him back,'' manager Aaron Boone said. "I think that's the one thing we'll probably have to watch is the stamina part of things.''

Chapman had been on the 10-day injured list with left elbow inflammation. Boone said the left-hander will move right back into the closer role.

Boone said he talked to first baseman Luke Voit, who on Tuesday said he was not ready to cede playing time when Rizzo returned.

"I was top-10 MVP last year and I've been a great player for this organization for the last three years," Voit said Tuesday. "I'm not going down. I want to play. Obviously, I know it will be tough with Rizzo, but I deserve to play just as much as he does. I led the league in home runs last year. I feel really good again."

Voit was not in the starting lineup Wednesday.

Boone said he foresees plenty of chances for Voit to play a significant role, adding that Voit is completely on board.

"This is all about us as a team right now,'' Boone said. "Let it play out.''

Voit was on the injured list when Rizzo made his debut with the Yankees on July 30. Rizzo got off to a fast start with his new team, hitting .281 with three homers and six RBIs in his first nine games for New York. Voit was reinstated Aug. 8 -- the day after Rizzo tested positive -- and has been productive at the plate since.

After scuffling throughout the first half, New York has climbed into playoff position for the first time since May 30 despite a rash of COVID-19 cases this year.

Rizzo becomes the latest key player to return from the COVID-19 injured list in recent days, following ace Gerrit Cole, catcher Gary Sanchez and lefty starter Jordan Montgomery.

The outbreak occurred after New York got back from playing six games against the Tampa Bay Rays and Miami Marlins in Florida.

Since the All-Star break, outfielder Aaron Judge, third baseman Gio Urshela and catcher Kyle Higashioka also have tested positive, along with relievers Wandy Peralta, Jonathan Loaisiga and Clay Holmes. All of them are back except Holmes, although Urshela returned to the IL on Aug. 3 with a left hamstring strain.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.