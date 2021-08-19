Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Freddy Peralta left his start against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday night with right shoulder discomfort after taking an awkward swing on a strikeout to end the third inning.

Peralta, 25, swung and missed on a slider from Cardinals pitcher Jack Flaherty and seemed to wince as he returned to the dugout. He didn't come out to pitch the bottom of the third.

Hunter Strickland took over for Peralta.

Peralta made the All-Star team this season and is part of a trio of pitchers, along with Corbin Burnes and Brandon Woodruff, who have led the first-place Brewers all season. He was 9-3 with a 2.26 ERA coming into the night, giving up just 58 hits in 119.1 innings.

Peralta gave up three runs on five hits in two innings before leaving the game.