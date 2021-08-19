Freddie Freeman hits for the cycle in the Braves' 11-9 win vs. the Marlins, becoming the first in franchise history to record two cycles. (2:03)

MIAMI -- Freddie Freeman became the second Atlanta Braves player to hit for the cycle twice by accomplishing the feat Wednesday night against the Miami Marlins.

The reigning National League MVP doubled in the first, tripled in the fourth, singled in the fifth and hit his 27th homer, a two-run blast, in the sixth.

It was the ninth cycle in franchise history, according to Elias Sports Bureau research. Herman Long had two cycles for the Braves, in 1896 and 1900.

Freeman first hit for the cycle against Cincinnati on June 15, 2016.

First Basemen With Multiple Career Cycles Since 1900 Freddie Freeman 2016, 2021 John Olerud 1997, 2001 Bob Watson 1977, 1979 Lou Gehrig 1934, 1937 George Sisler 1920, 1921

Freeman's blast against Marlins reliever Luis Madero in the sixth landed above the wall in center field. As Freeman rounded the bases and reached the dugout, Braves fans in the stands repeatedly chanted his name.

He is 9-for-12 during the three-game series in Miami. Freeman's cycle puts an exclamation point on his steady climb to his first .300 batting average of the season. On May 7, Freeman was hitting .195. He has hit an MLB-best .337 since then.

Freeman's triple in the fourth started a four-run rally. The NL East-leading Braves beat the Marlins 11-9.

Freeman is the third player with a cycle this season, joining Trea Turner and Jake Cronenworth.

ESPN Stats & Information and The Associated Press contributed to this report.