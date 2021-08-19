Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Freddy Peralta went on the 10-day injured list Thursday due to inflammation in his throwing shoulder.

Peralta, 25, left his start against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday night after taking an awkward swing on a strikeout to end the third inning. He seemed to wince as he returned to the dugout and didn't come out to pitch the bottom of the third.

Peralta allowed five hits and three runs in a game the NL Central-leading Brewers eventually won 6-4 in 10 innings.

The Brewers recalled left-hander Hoby Milner from Triple-A Nashville and also sent first baseman Daniel Vogelbach to Nashville on a rehabilitation assignment.

Peralta made the All-Star team this season, and he is part of a trio of pitchers, along with Corbin Burnes and Brandon Woodruff, who have led the first-place Brewers all season. He is 9-3 with a 2.45 ERA and 164 strikeouts in 121 1/3 innings.

Peralta has already exceeded his career high in innings by more than 36, though the Brewers have tried to limit his workload since the All-Star break.

The Brewers entered Thursday with a 9 1/2-game lead over the Cincinnati Reds in the NL Central.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.