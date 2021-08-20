The Atlanta Braves have signed catcher Travis d'Arnaud to a two-year, $16 million contract extension, the team announced Friday.

The deal includes an $8 million team option for the 2024 season with no buyout.

D'Arnaud, 32, has been slowed this season by a left thumb sprain that forced him to miss 86 games, but he is coming off a Silver Slugger-winning season in 2020, when he hit a career-high .321 and led all catchers in batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage and RBIs.

He is hitting .223 with three home runs and 15 RBIs in 28 games in 2021, his second season with the Braves after previously playing for the New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays.