Richard Jefferson and Dave McMenamin react to the news that Giannis Antetokounmpo is purchasing a stake in the Brewers. (1:05)

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has purchased a stake in the Milwaukee Brewers, the MLB team announced Friday.

Antetokounmpo is following the model of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes: small-market star investing in the local baseball franchise, which Mahomes did in joining the Kansas City Royals' ownership group.

"We are honored to have Giannis join our team of Milwaukee Brewers investors," Brewers principal owner Mark Attanasio said in a statement. "Giannis is a great athlete, a world champion, and a true local hero with international renown."

Giannis Antetokounmpo has joined the Crew!



The two-time MVP is officially part of the Milwaukee Brewers ownership team. Thank you, Giannis, for your commitment to our team and Milwaukee!

@Giannis_An34 | #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/3xRk2yNHrp — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) August 20, 2021

Antetokounmpo is the first individual investor to join the team's ownership group since Attanasio purchased the team in 2005.

"The city of Milwaukee means so much to me," Antetokounmpo said in a statement. "I am honored to be joining the Brewers ownership group to further my commitment and dedication to this great community. I take great pride in my city and I'm excited about what we can build together."

His decision to buy into the city's baseball team comes one month after he helped lead the Bucks to Milwaukee's first NBA title in 50 years.

His commitment to the Bucks organization was cemented when the two-time MVP signed a five-year, $228 million supermax extension with the team in December.

The Brewers also appear to be a sound investment. The team holds an 8½-game lead in the NL Central entering play Friday night and has won four of its last five games.