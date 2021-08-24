The Tampa Bay Rays activated designated hitter Nelson Cruz from the COVID-19 injured list and placed first baseman Ji-Man Choi on the 10-day IL with a left hamstring strain.

Cruz was placed on the COVID list on Sunday after he didn't feel well before his team played the Chicago White Sox. Manager Kevin Cash said after his team's 9-0 victory that the team opted to keep him away and would test him for the coronavirus.

Choi left after the first inning Sunday after he had doubled and scored on Austin Meadows' single.

The 41-year-old Cruz, acquired from Minnesota last month, is hitting .198 with seven homers and 18 RBIs in 24 games with Tampa Bay. The slugger has a .270 batting average with 26 homers and 68 RBIs for the season.

Cruz is 42nd on the career home run list with 443.

Choi, 30, is hitting .250 with nine home runs and 38 RBIs this season.

