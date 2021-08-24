The Milwaukee Brewers placed infielder Eduardo Escobar on the injured list with a strained right hamstring, the team announced Tuesday.

Escobar left Sunday's game against the Washington Nationals with discomfort and had an MRI.

Since being acquired from the Arizona Diamondbacks at the trading deadline, the switch-hitting Escobar is hitting .280 in 21 games with the Brewers.

Overall, he has a .252 batting average with 24 home runs and 73 RBIs this season.

The Brewers called up Pablo Reyes from Triple-A Nashville to take Escobar's place on the roster.