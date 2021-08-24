CLEVELAND -- The Texas Rangers added catcher Jonah Heim to COVID-19 injured list on Tuesday, and pitchers Spencer Howard and Dane Dunning are not with the team because of health and safety protocols.

Howard and Dunning were the Rangers' scheduled starters against the Cleveland Indians for Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

Left-hander Jake Latz, who is pitching at Triple-A Round Rock, will be added to the roster and start Wednesday. Right-hander Jordan Lyles, who was scheduled to start Friday against Houston, will pitch Thursday.

The Rangers now have five players on the COVID IL. Heim joins infielders Charlie Culberson and Brock Holt, and right-handers Drew Anderson and Mike Foltynewicz.

Infielder Ryan Dorow and left-hander Hyeon-jong Yang were added as replacements from Round Rock. Center fielder Leody Taveras was recalled from Round Rock and batted leadoff against the Indians on Tuesday. First baseman Curtis Terry was optioned to Triple-A.

"We're continuing to take extreme precaution in terms of the health and safety protocols," general manager Chris Young said. "The team is undergoing additional testing on a daily basis. We've required masks at the park, the hotel and the buses. We're doing our best to prevent further spread or close contact."