Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman, who hasn't played since June 16 because of a left quadriceps strain, is returning to the team Wednesday.

"Hey y'all... it's been a while.... see y'all this afternoon," Bregman posted on Twitter.

The Astros, who have a 4½-game lead over Oakland in the American League West, play the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday.

Bregman worked out at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday after playing a rehabilitation game for Triple-A Sugar Land on Monday night.

He is hitting .275 with seven homers and 34 RBIs in 59 games this season.