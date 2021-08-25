        <
          Alex Bregman, out since June, returns to Houston Astros

          play
          Astros ride three-run first to victory (0:50)

          Carlos Correa and Aledmys Diaz help the Astros scratch across three runs in the first inning on their way to a win over the Royals. (0:50)

          10:15 AM ET
          • ESPN

          Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman, who hasn't played since June 16 because of a left quadriceps strain, is returning to the team Wednesday.

          "Hey y'all... it's been a while.... see y'all this afternoon," Bregman posted on Twitter.

          The Astros, who have a 4½-game lead over Oakland in the American League West, play the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday.

          Bregman worked out at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday after playing a rehabilitation game for Triple-A Sugar Land on Monday night.

          He is hitting .275 with seven homers and 34 RBIs in 59 games this season.