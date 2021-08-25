Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman, who hasn't played since June 16 because of a left quadriceps strain, is returning to the team Wednesday.
"Hey y'all... it's been a while.... see y'all this afternoon," Bregman posted on Twitter.
The Astros, who have a 4½-game lead over Oakland in the American League West, play the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday.
Bregman worked out at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday after playing a rehabilitation game for Triple-A Sugar Land on Monday night.
He is hitting .275 with seven homers and 34 RBIs in 59 games this season.