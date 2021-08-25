NEW YORK -- Buster Posey was out of the lineup for the San Francisco Giants' 3-2 win over the New York Mets on Wednesday, one night after leaving a game with left knee discomfort, while Brandon Crawford played shortstop after experiencing lower back tightness.

Manager Gabe Kapler said both players were encouraged by how they felt arriving to the park Wednesday.

Posey, 34, was pulled in the fifth inning Tuesday night during an 8-0 victory against the Mets after plate umpire Greg Gibson told Kapler that Posey seemed off.

Kapler said the seven-time All-Star was moving well Wednesday and planned to test his knee in a catcher's squat during batting practice. Curt Casali was set to start at catcher either way.

"As of right now, it's just kind of good news," Kapler said. "But obviously these things take twists and turns, so we'll keep an eye on it."

Posey has had a resurgent year after skipping the 2020 coronavirus-shortened season when he and his wife adopted twin girls who were born prematurely. The 2012 National League MVP singled and scored in the fourth inning Tuesday to raise his batting average to .314 with 39 RBIs and a .925 OPS.

The 34-year-old Crawford batted fifth a day after being lifted in the seventh inning. Kapler said Crawford felt some tightness prior to Tuesday's game, and with San Francisco blowing out New York, the club got him out off his feet.

Crawford went 1-for-4 with 2 RBIs in Wednesday's win, hitting a go-ahead, two-run double in the seventh inning.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.