The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres played an epic 16-inning game. On the East Coast, it ended just before 4 a.m., when Dodgers outfielder AJ Pollock hit a two-run home run in the top of the 16th inning to give the Dodgers a 5-3 win.

The game lasted five hours and 49 minutes, saw 19 pitchers and a combined 489 pitches.

"I'm pretty beat," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said afterward.

He's probably not the only one.

For anyone who needs to get out of work or school Thursday, the Dodgers are here to help with a handy get-out-of-work/school note that is very official and should get fans out of any jam.

The Dodgers intentionally walked 11 Padres batters. L.A. is the first team to issue more than eight since the stat was first tracked in 1955. Oddly enough, the 489 pitches weren't the most thrown in this rivalry. In 2017, the teams combined for 525 in a 2016, 9-5 Dodgers win that lasted 17 innings.

