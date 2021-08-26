The Chicago White Sox activated left-hander Carlos Rodon from the injured list ahead of his start Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Rodon, an All-Star for the first time this season, was placed on the injured list earlier this month with shoulder fatigue.

He is 9-5 with a 2.38 ERA in 109⅔ innings pitched this season and is on pace to pitch more innings than in any year since 2016 when he pitched a career-high 165 innings. Tommy John surgery limited him to just 42 innings over the past two seasons before this one.

Infielder Danny Mendick was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte in a corresponding move.