Major League Baseball and the players' association on Friday again extended the administrative leave for Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer by a week through Sept. 3.

This marks the seventh extension while investigators check into allegations of sexual misconduct against Bauer.

MLB can unilaterally place a player on administrative leave for up to seven days under a joint domestic violence policy, but it must obtain consent from the MLB Players Association thereafter. Bauer hasn't been with the Dodgers since initially being placed on leave July 2.

Bauer, 30, has been accused by a woman of choking her until she lost consciousness on multiple occasions, punching her in several areas of her body and leaving her with injuries that required hospitalization over the course of two sexual encounters earlier this year, according to a domestic violence restraining order that was filed in L.A. County Superior Court on June 28, copies of which were obtained by ESPN.

A temporary restraining order against Bauer was dissolved on Aug. 19 after Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Dianna Gould-Saltman ruled against the woman's request for it.