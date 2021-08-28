In his return from the IL, Yasmani Grandal hits two towering home runs and a deep double to plate eight runs as the White Sox run up the score against their cross-town rival Cubs. (1:56)

CHICAGO -- Yasmani Grandal has some work to do when it comes to having enough energy for his catching duties after being sidelined by a knee injury.

His swing looks pretty good.

Grandal homered twice and drove in eight runs in his return from the injured list, and the Chicago White Sox beat the sloppy Chicago Cubs 17-13 on Friday night.

The eight RBIs for Grandal matched the franchise record and career best for the switch-hitter. He also doubled and singled.

Grandal is the first catcher to record multiple eight-RBI games since RBIs became official in 1920, according to ESPN Stats & Information research. He also is the fourth player since 1920 with two career four-hit, eight-RBI games, joining Nelson Cruz, Mookie Betts and Jimmie Foxx.

"I felt pretty tired halfway through the game after running around, blocking, moving behind the plate, but it just comes with the job,'' he said. "Thank God that I'm back and I have a month of games to be able to get my stamina up and be able to feel good by the time the playoffs come."

The AL Central leaders are happy he's back, too.

"Evidently he's been doing a lot of work,'' manager Tony La Russa said, "because his swing was on time. I mean huge, huge production, it was really impressive."

Jose Abreu added three hits and two RBIs as the White Sox improved to an AL-best 43-23 at home this year. Luis Robert also had three hits and scored three times, and Yoan Moncada extended his hitting streak to 13 games.

The White Sox improved to 4-0 against the crosstown Cubs, winning the season series for the first time since 2014.

Grandal, 32, had an immediate impact in his first game with the White Sox since he tore a tendon in his left knee July 5 at Minnesota.

He connected for his 15th homer in the third, tying it at 6 with a towering three-run drive to right against Keegan Thompson in the rookie right-hander's third big league start.

Grandal added a two-run double in the fifth, a single in the seventh and another three-run shot in the eighth. He also threw out Frank Schwindel attempting to steal second in the second.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.