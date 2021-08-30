ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Boston left-hander Martin Perez has become the latest Red Sox player to test positive for COVID-19.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora made the announcement before Monday night's game at Tampa Bay.

The team is going through the MLB coronavirus protocols that include contact tracing and testing.

Infielder-outfielder Kike Hernandez and infielder Christian Arroyo both tested positive last week and were placed on the COVID-19 injured list on Friday.

Cora said Hernandez and Arroyo are both feeling OK.

Perez is 7-8 with a 4.88 ERA in 31 games this season, including 22 starts.