The Chicago White Sox put All-Star right-hander Lance Lynn on the 10-day injured list with right knee inflammation, it was announced Tuesday.

"It's doing all right," Lynn said. "Hopefully we can use this time here to catch up with it. The schedule works out where we can get back, if not ahead, at least somewhat even with it, where I can manage it start by start. It's ahead of us on the treatment side. We're going to catch back up."

The 34-year-old Lynn is 10-4 with a 2.59 ERA and 152 strikeouts in his first season with the White Sox. He signed a two-year, $38 million extension with the team in July.

The IL move is retroactive to Aug. 29. Reynaldo Lopez will take Lynn's turn in the rotation. With off days, the White Sox think Lynn will miss only one start

In a related roster move, the White Sox recalled infielder Danny Mendick from Triple-A Charlotte.