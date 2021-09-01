Ozzie Albies fouls a ball off his left knee and is carried off the field in the fifth inning against the Dodgers. (0:21)

LOS ANGELES -- All-Star second baseman Ozzie Albies of the Atlanta Braves fouled a ball off his left knee in the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers and had to be carried off the field Tuesday night, although X-rays were negative.

Manager Brian Snitker said Albies is day-to-day.

"I'm sure he'll be down a day or two, I would think, and then we will see where he's at," Snitker said.

Albies was facing an 0-2 count against Walker Buehler when he suddenly went down, clutching his knee.

Snitker and a trainer came out to check on Albies, who stayed on the ground. Albies was carried back to the dugout when it became apparent he couldn't put any weight on his leg.

Albies is batting .260 for the NL East-leading Braves. He leads the National League in extra base hits with 63. He was hitless in his first two at-bats when he got hurt.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.